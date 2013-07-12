Free Math Calculator Makes Multiplication Tables Readily Available for Instant Reference

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Commentators are noting with great interest the fact that the nature of intelligence is changing. Where once intelligence was judged largely on one’s ability to memorize things, called rote learning, increasingly in the 21st century intelligence is defined not by what one can retain but how one can process multiple sources of information and synergize them effectively. In a world where Google throws up millions of results for any given search term this should hardly seem surprising, and yet some still value the memorization of things like times tables. Free Math Calculator have made times tables reference charts readily available online for free so that the issue can be laid to rest.



The site has a multiplication chart for every number from one to twelve, covering the basic and most used times tables so that individuals no longer have to think about it or second guess themselves- simply look up the correct answer and move on to the next issue at hand.



The multiplication table can be downloaded instantly and either printed out as a readily available wall chart or kept on the computer screen as a one-click reference point, running so efficiently as to have no effect on PC performance when running software.



A spokesperson for Free Math Calculator explained, “Even though most functioning adults have enough of a knowledge of basic math to know how to do times tables that doesn’t mean they will necessarily be able to do them quickly or indeed get the answer right. In the modern age speed and accuracy are critical, as a single misstep may be inadvertently recorded forever within the annals of the internet, so having multiplication reference tables fulfils a basic function that frankly isn’t worth the time of high functioning people who could be focusing on the real challenges.”



About Multiplication Table

