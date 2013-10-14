Free Math Calculator Releases Physics Formula Sheet for Teachers and Students

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Physics is considered the highest form of math, it is math applied to science and gives us our understanding of the most fundamental forces governing our universe. It should come as no surprise then that formulas quickly become increasingly complex and difficult for physics students to recall. To help, Free Math Calculator has created a free to download physics formula sheet that acts as a study guide for teachers and students alike.



The interactive sheet has symbols and headings for units, prefixes, physical constants, trigonometry, geometry and thermodynamics which can then be expanded upon to reveal the formulas pertaining to each discipline, narrowing the field and making it easier than ever to identify the correct application of different formulas to specific problems.



The physics formulas are laid out in such a way that they can easily be used with Free Math Calculator’s other freeware download, the free physics calculator, which includes a lot of the appropriate symbols, units and prefixes to shortcut having to manually define every aspect of a formula. Because both are freeware applications, students and teachers can download them for school and personal use to ensure they are using the same tools for their homework and classwork.



A spokesperson for Free Math Calculator explained, “Everyone has heard the phrase, ‘a question is always easy if you know the answer’. With science that’s a little more complicated- a question can be easy if individuals know the process by which to attain the answer, and that’s what our Physics formula sheet software is about. It gives individuals a reference guide for how to calculate values in physics problems. The students still have to do the work themselves, so it is not cheating- it simply saves them time researching formulas to better spend applying them.”



About Free Math Calculator

Free Math Calculator offers a wide range of calculation software and devices freely for use by everyone. Designed specifically to meet the needs of teachers and student alike, it introduces a convenient and efficient way to solve physics problems. The Free Physics formula contains almost all the categories of physics formulas used in school. These categories have furthermore has their own sub-categories which contain specific spreadsheets for each sub-category. For more information, please visit: http://freemathcalculator.com/free-physics-formulas.html