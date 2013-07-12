Free Meme Creator Launched for Instant Download via CNet Secure Download

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The internet has been likened to the culture of ancient Egypt: everyone is writing on walls and worshipping cats. That said, there is one particularly popular side of the internet that such a metaphor leaves out- the creation of image macros. This practice of combining images with clear text to create humorous juxtapositions has provided the world with a wealth of easy to digest, disposable comedy that lightens the mood in an office or whiles away hours of downtime. Now, with Free Meme Creator, everyone can create high quality memes direct from their PC to get in on the action.



The meme generator program is lithe at a mere 2.9mb, taking seconds to download and install on a broadband connection. Despite this lack of physical size the program is both nimble and versatile, requiring a fraction of the processing speed involved in running larger programs like photoshop. It is capable of creating every genre of popular meme, including basic image macros and motivational posters.



Already boasting thousands of users, the number increases every day as individuals discover the ease of use of the meme maker as well as what it allows them to do, quickly expressing their ideas then disseminating them across popular platforms such as Facebook and Reddit.



A spokesperson for Free Meme Creator explained, “The truth is things like photoshop are simply far too powerful for what most users need in creating online imagery and inbuilt systems like MS Paint are far too weak. For whatever reason there have sprung up conventions in image macros and by shortcutting a software to deliver on those specific parameters, we’ve created a surprisingly versatile tool that does everything users need it to do and nothing else. Creating fun, fascinating and hilarious macros is now easier than ever, and thanks to CNet, is instantly available to everyone who would like to use it absolutely free. We also have a number of users who use the software to mark up images for businesses, making normal images outstanding.”



