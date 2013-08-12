Free Mobile App for Entering Giveaways

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Flinging birds, slicing fruit, and smashing ants is getting old. It's time for a new way to spend those extra minutes; the minutes that tend to be given to things that don't give back. Introducing Giveaway Gnome; the only mobile app for winning giveaways. With over $10,000 in prizes given in the first month, Giveaway Gnome is the only entertainment app one will ever need.



Giveaway Gnome includes real giveaways that no one will never have to worry about being a gimmick or using their information wrongly. All of the Giveaways on Giveaway Gnome are published by bloggers and businesses that offer valuable services and content for users of the Giveaway Gnome mobile app.



The Giveaway Gnome mobile app is totally free and is currently available on Android via Google Play, the Amazon App Store, and a slew of other mobile app directories. The app will be released on iOS shortly and plans for Blackberry Tablet and Windows Mobile are in the coming months.



To download the app directly from your mobile device visit this link http://giveawaygnome.com/appme/. Alternatively from desktop the mobile app can be sent to mobile devices by visiting this URL http://giveawaygnome.com/send-app-to-mobile/ where you will be given the option to text or email the app to yourself or friends.



Bloggers and businesses can publish their giveaways to Giveaway Gnome for totally free. Upgrade options exist currently for $4.99 which allows for editing of posts. More features are to come in the near future.



You can contact Robert Nava who is the creator of the Giveaway Gnome mobile app and website. Robert is very open to discussing ways in which Giveaway Gnome can partner with your business, brand, or blog.



Video demo: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ_up777rQk



Links to mobile app

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.giveawaygnome.app

Amazon App Store: http://www.amazon.com/Platinum-Media-Source-Giveaway-Gnome/dp/B00DCEG9XI



Contact Information

Contact: Robert Nava

Phone: 530 828 0416

Address: Chico, CA 95926

Email: robert@giveawaygnome.com

Website: http://giveawaygnome.com