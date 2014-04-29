Free Music Apps Now Available at 977 Music and More

Johnston, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- 977 Music, online repository of Internet radio stations, has just released a pronouncement that their free music apps are now available, giving their listeners even more options when it comes to enjoying music.



According to 977 Music, their objective has always been the same, and that’s to provide not just free mp3 music downloads but also 100% free Internet radio. Unlike those offered by other sites, 977 says that there’s no limit to the amount of time you can listen to the music on their radio stations. And to meet the demand of different music aficionados, the company is offering a huge selection of genres including today’s hits, hits from the 90s, 80s, country, hip hop / R&B, electronica, Top 40, jazz and more.



Aside from offering free mp3 music downloads, 977 Music also has select radio stations catering to lovers of alternative rock, reggae, and hits from the 50s and 60s. According to the company, they also offer free mobile mp3 downloads for those who prefer to listen on the go.



Since the website was founded it has developed a strong following because no accounts are required for tuning in, and according to 977 Music this is still their policy. In addition to their free mobile mp3 downloads, the website has issued a statement assuring listeners that their stations will continue to be handpicked. Finally, the company announced that their music library will be expanded to accommodate more genres.



By Dion K. Tucker



About 977 Music

977 Music is an online resource for Internet radio stations, offering music lovers the chance to listen to different songs on the site without opening an account. Among the genres covered in their radio stations are modern rock, Top 40, jazz, reggae and many others. In addition, 977 Music has free apps for mobile users and free downloads of popular mp3s.



Contact Details:

Dion K. Tucker

1327 Crummit Lane

Johnston, RI 02919