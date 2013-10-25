Free National Telesummit: 30 Top Job and Career Experts Share Their Secrets

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Join more than 30 job and career experts this November 4 -15 as they dole out valuable job and career advice during the first National Career Summit, a virtual online event that will bring together some of the most-respected names in business, leadership and career coaching.



The National Career Summit will consist of a series of 1-hour long interviews with these experts who will share insights and advice on how to win your first job, jump-start your career, or re-enter the ever more competitive job market.



Over 10,000 participants are expected to livestream or download interviews with leading experts such as New York Times bestselling author Martin Yate, Clinton Kelly, co-host of What Not to Wear on TLC and The Chew on ABC Daytime, and Brian Tracy, one of the nation’s leading experts in the field of training and development. Throughout the Summit, Michelle and David Riklan and their guests will be informing, educating and encouraging attendees on how to put their best foot forward and confidently enter the employment market to find the job they need and the career they want.



The National Career Summit will help Americans successfully navigate the ever-more competitive and complex job market by providing resume and interview strategies, social media do’s and don’ts and leadership skills. The American economy is recovering and it’s time to GET BACK TO WORK!



Riklan Resources, one of the leading resume and career services companies in the United States , in conjunction with SelfGrowth.com, the internet supersite for Self Improvement and Personal Growth, will co-sponsor the first National Career Summit. For more than 25 years, Michelle Riklan and her team at Riklan Resources have helped thousands of resumes land on top of the pile, and she’s personally guided hundreds of people through the job search and interview process. She knows what it takes to compete and get ahead in a challenging job-market.



For more information and to register for free: www.NationalCareerSummit.com



Media Contact: Michelle Riklan 800.540.3609 Email: jobs@nationalcareersummit.com