Free Offer From Halfpricesoft.com Opens Check Writing Software to Health Providers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- EzCheckPrinting PC check writer makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. Small business accounting software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), announces the new version of check printing software, which will speed up check writing and cut cost for small businesses. The new version allows users to print unlimited personalized checks on the blank check stock which saves user’s money and time on ordering the expensive pre-printed checks.



And the best of all, Halfpricesoft.com also announces that health providers can get this new improved check writing software or blank check stock for free when they check out through TrialPay offer from halfpricesoft.com site.



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business."



With ezCheckPrinting check writer, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks. EzCheckPrinting also allows users to print the personalized checks with logo and signature images in house on the blank check stock.



Current customers can download this new version for free. New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features at no charge.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced from $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. There is no frustrating learning curve, and checks can be printed as soon as a business owner installs the check printing application. One of the main goals of ezCheckPrinting software designers is to make sure that the product is easy to use - even for people who may not have much experience.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.