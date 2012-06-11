Free Offer from Halfpricesoft.com Opens EzTimeSheet Software for More Businesses in California

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Discount small business software provider, Halfpricesoft.com , Halfpricesoft.com, has released an updated edition of its ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance Tracking Software. This new version makes it easier for business owners or HR managers to tracking employee attendance, working time, PTO, vacation and sick time. And the best of all, California users can get this new edition for free through online TrialPay offers at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. The PC based ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance Tracking Software simplifies this time-consuming attendance tracking jobs and enable business managers to do first thing first during this tough economic times.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezTimeSheet can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this PC time clock software through this free offer."



Priced from just $39 per installation, ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business. ezTimesheet program works on Windows 98/NT/Me/2003/XP/Vista/7, 32-bit/64-bit system or MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.



New user can download and try ezTimeSheet free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer



- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Amid recession, doing first thing first is important for any business. To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet software, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet Attendance Tracking Software

ezTimeSheet is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use software for small businesses. EzTimeSheet is the hassle free employee time and attendance tracking software for small businesses that was designed with simplicity in mind.