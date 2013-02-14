Free One-Click Rescue Root Software Helps to Easily Root Android Devices

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Getting to the “root” of Android operating system freedom is now easier, legal and safe: Per announcement today, the new Rescue Root “one-click root” application for Android, developed by emerging technology company Rescue Root Software, Ltd., is available for immediate download on the company website. A $29.95 value, Rescue Root is 100-percent free for a limited time.



According to Rescue Root company co-founder Seth Hornby, rooting an Android phone—the legal practice of modifying its operating system while remaining with the same network provider—in accordance with recent DMCA rulings, will now be “simple and safe.”



Unlike similar applications on the market, Rescue Root is truly a “one-click” application that contains no complicated or risky scripts. Featuring automatic installation of ADB drivers, the software promises to give users access to more apps, custom ROMs, Bluetooth tethering, improved WiFi performance and longer battery life, among other previously blocked capabilities.



The software also comes with a proprietary “safe unmount” feature, which reduces the chance of damaging or bricking a device. “We wanted to create a product that would make rooting Android devices, and all the benefits that come along with it, accessible to everyone and not just developers and tech experts,” Hornby continues.



Rescue Root supports most Android devices up to 4.0.2, with additional device support being added regularly. Users can root or “unroot” their Android devices an unlimited number of times, by using the software’s built-in unroot function to quickly restore factory presets.



Now in beta testing, the new “Rescue Root for Android” application (valued at $29.95) is completely free. Customers looking to root Android devices can download Rescue Root on the company website.



Recue Root for Android comes with full, live customer support.



About Rescue Root

Rescue Root Software, Ltd. is an emerging technology company dedicated to improving cell phone user experience. With the debut of the “Rescue Root for Android” PC software product, the company looks to revolutionize the way people root their Android phones, tablets and e-readers. More information is available on the company website. Connect with the Recue Root software team on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RescueRoot and on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rescueroot, #rescueroot.



Media Contact:

Seth Hornby

Rescue Root Software, Ltd.

admin@rescueroot.com

(888) 277-1820