Free Online Backup Offered by Leading Cloud Hosting Provider, Pay Per Cloud

Folsom, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Online backup is need for consumers and businesses alike. It is no longer new and is a essential utility for many. What is new though is getting online backup free. The VaultScape Free Online Backup solution offered by Pay Per Cloud, a leading provider of Cloud Hosting and Managed Services, is the latest in a number of new offerings that has come out from the rapidly growing hosting company.



With the dramatic increase in digital data, companies large and small are dealing with the ever growing risk associated with losing their critical business data. By adding VaultScape to its product line, Pay Per Cloud can now provide their customers and partners a solution to this problem at a cost that is dramatically lower than other onsite backup solutions.



Free Online Backup is offered at http://www.vaultscape.com for both Workstation and Server backup needs and covers multiple operating systems including Windows, Windows Server, Linux and Mac OSX.



If a company needs more storage than the free 2GB plan, VaultScape offers some of the lowest pricing in the industry. Pricing plans can be either based on monthly or annual schedules with annual plans providing the deepest discounts.



PayPerCloud CEO, Miles Feinberg, said, “You can’t get a more cost effective online backup solution. Free is a pretty great place to start.



With 2GB free forever, we believe that our customers will appreciate the security and peace of mind that comes with knowing their data is protected. The Free offer allows customers to try out the system for free for as long as they want with no obligation. We are confident that as their needs increase they will stay with our solution to protect their valuable electronic assets.”



We are very excited about this new offering. Our customers and partners have been asking for a backup solution to complement our other hosting and managed service offerings, and now it’s here and at an unbelievable price point.”



Online backup is a necessity for every company and the loss of critical digital data is every company’s worst nightmare. That’s why it’s so critical to ensure you have a good backup strategy; one that addresses your on-premise data as well as your remote laptops and mobile devices. VaultScape Free Online backup allows customers a hassle free way to ensure data is backed up to a secure off-site location”



About VaultScape

VaultScape is a cloud service that allows companies the ability to perform reliable backups over the internet to secure off-site backup servers instead of vulnerable on-site tapes.



For further information on VaultScape’s Free Online Backup or Pay Per Cloud go to http://www.vaultscape.com or http://www.paypercloud.com 855-GoBackup (855-462-2258)