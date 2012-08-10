Free Online Backup for Desktops Through Vaultscape

Folsom, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Here is one pay-per-cloud company that is set to revolutionize online backup for desktops and servers. The prices are the main concern for individual and institutional customers, and while such is the case Vaultscape is happy to announce that they offer online backup free for desktops. The prices on packages for online server backup are also highly competitive, and anyone who compares the quotes from Vaultscape with other companies’ quotes will notice the difference at once.



Pay per cloud is a method of offering dynamic hosting for clients, with packages tailored to their needs. Online backup is not easy to understand for a lot of companies and individuals, the concept of cloud storage being a relatively new one, when compared to disks, hard drives and physical storage. The advantages of it, however, could not be missed, given that cloud backup makes files and folders available to a user from virtually anyplace, provided he or she has access to the Internet. Other advantages of scalability and making files available in the self-same paths and patterns as the original storage have made it very popular. Vaultscape now brings the last drop that makes any database manager’s cup run over. The savings offered on online backup and server backup are the things which make every client a complete advocate of this service.



There are competitive and interesting deals to be had for desktops and laptops as well. High savings can be seen on the monthly and annual plans, but there are offers on backup based on the amount (in GBs) of data backed up as well. Desktop workstations and server backups vary in pricing, and customers can make a wise deal out of the offers available. For workstations, there are deals working out to less than $5 a month and in the server backup option, there are even options to backup an unlimited number of servers.



Other companies, when trying to offer discounts in a similar scenario, might fall short of providing good support services. Not so with Vaultscape, which continues to offer impeccable customer service round the clock. These are people who understand the significance of the data that a client chooses to have backed-up. And when such is the importance of it, it is absolutely imperative that it is secure, supported by sophisticated infrastructure and knowledgeable technical support personnel, who understand the procedures end to end.



Check out the offers and options at http://www.vaultscape.com/ or call 855-462-2258 for more information.