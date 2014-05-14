Free Online Classified Ads: A Fast, Simple and Easy Way to Get the Word Out

Turlock, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- BeatYourPrice.com is an online hub for people who wish to sell, buy or simple advertise their business or product online within their area. The website is not limited for people to a limited geographical area; people from all over the world can choose to put up a free classified ad on the website. Free Classified Ad website similar to BeatYourPrice.com offer people the opportunity to reach out to a larger number audience as compared to the conventional methods of getting the word out through business advertising, product ads or an offer.



BeatYourPrice.com is effective for both buyers and sellers to connect in one place because buyers can also select to post classified ads about the products or services they want to purchase. The fact that the website offers free ads posting will allow users to post ads on a variety of different subjects such as buying or selling Computers, for Real State, Electronics & Home Appliances, Mobiles, Vehicles, Jobs, Pets, Furniture, Personals and for Education. Nowadays more and more people choose to look for products and businesses on the internet, the chance to get a better price, convenience of the entire process and easy accessibility has made online buyer such a popular choice among both buyers and sellers. A mere browse through the BeatYourPrice.com classified ads verifies the current trend of buying and advertising online is on the rise. To make it simple for users BeatYourPrice.com has made the classified ad posting process as straight forward and less time consuming as possible. There a registration requirement for creating an ad, users can directly enter product information, and contact details in the ad creation form, the registration is necessary to keep buying and selling information organized for the users and to post free ads. The ads can be posted with 2 pictures given by the user. Later the users can easily manage and organize their buying and selling activities. To make the ad more noticeable users can choose to post their ad in the paid premium listings for increased visibility. After paying only $ 2:00 users can enjoy premium listings for their ad for a period 180 days. There is a flexible payment plan and a secure PayPal payment option available for users.



About BeatYourPrice.com

http://www.beatyourprice.com one of the most efficient and suitable classifieds site launched recently. The website provides a simple and better solution in selling, buying and meeting people, wherever user may reside.



For more information and to post a free classifieds ad visit: http://www.beatyourprice.com



Contact: Tony Ismaily

Address: 1785 Abigail Turlock CA. 95382

Email: info@beatyourprice.com