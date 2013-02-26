Free Online Consultations Offered for Finding the Right Family Law Lawyer

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- My Family Lawyer announces their free consultation service available straight from their website. The consultation provides a cost saving step in family law litigation by preparing the course of litigation beforehand. Many lawyers in family law can tell the story of how often clients spend time in their offices emotionally arguing trivial points. All this adds up to thousands of dollars in additional billing hours.



John Abel, CEO of My Family Lawyer, describes the website's mission, "It is simply about educating those people who are seeking to utilize a family lawyer and showing them how to save thousands of dollars in initial legal fees"



About My Family Lawyer

My Family Lawyer wishes to help put the family first in any proceeding, and recognizes the emotionally charged difficulties of clients seen by practicing lawyers in family law. They would like the public to know four things about their new website: It's free, it can save you thousands of dollars, it can help you know your options, and you can do it from home. Users can so also have their free consultation with a family law lawyer from a cafe or friends home over the internet, if they are afraid their spouse may have installed monitoring devices on their computer. My Family Lawyer's wants clients to feel safe, be prepared and save money.



