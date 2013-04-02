Free Online Dating Website FreeToDate.com Rapidly Reaches 15,000 Members Mark

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- FreeToDate.com a free online dating website already has 15,000 members despite its recent launch. Based on a simple design the website enables individuals to create profiles and socialize with the members by sending messages or ‘winks’. An additional feature of the site titled ‘Am I Hot?’ lets the members rate each other according to the profile pictures. The site also has a blog which publishes various tips on dating.



The media spokesperson of Free To Date quoted on how their dating site is unique, “Despite the availability of many free online dating websites we thought there is still room for improvement. Most online dating websites focus on providing features and usually have a lengthy process of signing up. The information members are asked to fill up on these sites is also tedious. Online dating has now become dependent on the completeness of a profile and the content an individual has managed to create. At FreeToDate.com we believe that if a person has approached the site and has become a member that is enough to indicate that they are interested in dating. Our website asks its members to provide minimum details and a profile picture. Signing up at FreeToDate.com takes only few seconds such that individuals can rather concentrate on searching members that they are interested in and send them messages or winks.”



Free To Date further informed that limited and fixed profile information has an added advantage of not selecting a member based on what they have extensively shared. According to them usually a member who has the best looking profile gets the most attention which does not balance the whole dating scenario. FreeToDate.com has member profiles that can only be completed by selecting fixed options. The one and only customizable part in the profile is the headline which follows their central idea of making all profiles nearly equivalent.



The website also has a blog which offers advice on dating. The blog offers interesting articles that have a different theme than the usual dating advice. For example articles Where to Meet Men and Where to Meet Women give insights on locations where suitable partners can be found. These articles clearly mention that the most common place is thought to be a bar or club which is a common mistake and offers locations where finding an eligible partner is more probable.



