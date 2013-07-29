Free Online Storage - FreeGiftCardsPalace Exclusive Offer

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The fear of losing all of the important data in one’s computer is a thought that can strike panic in most people’s hearts. Years and years of valuable, irreplaceable data and information gone, in a blink of an eye, is not a situation anyone would like to come across for the rest of their lives. If online there was an option to tuck away all that important data somewhere safe, away from the harms way. Fortunately, now people have the option to store their data on a online Cloud storage space which is an off-site storage system accessible through internet. MyPCBackup brings people a great opportunity to get free cloud storage to store and backup all their files and data without worrying about space.



By now, most people are probably sick of spending more and more money on external storage spaces such as CD’s or flash drives just so they can store all important information and they have a back up. Furthermore, it is extremely frustrating for most people to delete entire folders of old important files just to make a little room for the new data.



By using the online file storage solution brought by MyPCBackup people get the chance to remove the need to buy new storage space or the need to delete files to make space, because this cloud storage gives users unlimited storage space to backup all their important documents and files. So now people can at last stop looking for best backup software or free backup software, because the storage solution they have always wanted is finally made available to them by MyPCBackup.



Another great advantage of cloud storage is the fact that it allows users to access their files anywhere as long as they have internet connectivity, this means the data is accessible on remote computers, mobile phone and tablet PCs, thus eliminating the need to carry around a flash drive or a CD at all times. Furthermore, users will have the choice to sync multiple computers turning personal projects into collaborations to get better results.



MyPCBackup free cloud storage is an offer exclusively brought to you by one of the giants in the field of online storage or cloud storage named MyPCBackup, who introduces encrypted and secure online storage solutions for their users giving the ease of 100% Automated Backups without the worries of losing their data or being forced to make space for some more data. Nothing beats MyPCBackup when it comes to online file storage and the best part is that its FREE!



To avail this exclusive offer please visit: http://freegiftcardspalace.com/free-online-storage/



Media Contact:

Free Gift Cards Palace

admin@freegiftcardspalace.com

Provo, UT

http://freegiftcardspalace.com