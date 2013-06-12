Free Options Optimizer Trading Strategy Now Available Reports Online-Trading-News.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- There has been a lot of excitement about a new options trading strategy that appeared on the Online-Trading-News.com website a few days ago because it appears to be able to generate returns of 2% per week when trading the weekly trading options market.



The link to the free trading blueprint and trading video, which discuss the whole trading strategy, were made available in their last article.



However many people who learnt about this new strategy may be interested to know that a new video has just been posted online that shows people how to find the best and most profitable trading opportunities using this particular trading method.



The actual trading strategy that is used to trade the weekly options markets is called the Credit Spreads strategy, but this video highlights the 5-step Options Optimizer method, which helps identify the very best stocks and ETFs to trade each week.



This Options Optimizer method is vital because in order to generate consistent profits using the initial options trading strategy, people need to find the very best low risk, high probability set-ups each week in order to generate consistent profits.



One of the most basic criteria is that people need to first of all identify which stocks and ETFs are available on the weekly options markets because the strategy is based around weekly options.



However there are four more criteria that need to be satisfied before entering a position, including certain technical conditions that need to be met, all of which are discussed in this latest video.



Anyone that would like to watch this new video that discusses the Options Optimizer method (and check out the blueprint and video that discusses the original Credit Spread strategy), can do so by visiting:



http://online-trading-news.com/2013/06/12/the-options-optimizer-trading-strategy-free-video/



