Free Parts and Activation of ADT Security System for Homes in Los Angeles at BEC Alarms

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- BEC Alarms is offering free ADT Monitored Home Security System for all the customers in Los Angeles. The authorized ADT dealer offers a no cost deal to customers for parts and activation with only a $99 installation charge and the purchase of alarm monitoring services.



Their Los Angeles ADT Security System includes 6 door and window contacts, 1 infrared indoor motion detector, 1 key chain remote control, and 1 digital keypad with police, fire and medical emergency buttons, interior high decibel siren, control panel with back up battery and yard sign and window decals, etc. amongst others.



ADT is America’s leading home security provider with a record of over 90% of Fortune 500 companies, US government buildings, and more than 100 US airports trusting their security needs to them. It includes a Theft Protection Guarantee, a 6-month Satisfaction Guarantee, and fully-warranted equipment with FREE parts and servicing.



BEC Alarms can provide customers with an ADT monitored alarm system tailored specifically for their needs. The company also deals with home alarms, burglar alarms and various other alarm systems in Los Angeles. Certified installers will ensure proper installation of all burglar alarm systems in Los Angeles.



These systems are fully equipped to help customer and their family receive safety 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can also design a home security system that suits customer’s needs. Professional assistance is provided with consideration of critical time schedules and budgets. Installation services are provided to commercial, residential and industrial areas.



Their team of qualified professionals is capable of handling any size projects. It has been active in a vast range of projects in the construction industry in the fields of Electrical, Mechanical and General contracting. It provides customers with the latest state-of-the-art, high quality security systems and ensures that their system is user-friendly, simple, trouble free and effective.



About BEC Alarms

BEC Alarms, an authorized ADT dealer, knows how important it is to protect homes and family or business at all times. Providing peace of mind is priority and approach and goal is to provide with the latest state-of-the-art, high quality security systems and ensure that system is user-friendly, simple, trouble free and effective at protecting home, family, business, employees, visitors, information and assets, etc. amongst others.



To know more about their services log on to www.becalarms.com.