Free PDF Solutions Builds on Success with Launch of PowerPoint to PDF Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- PowerPoint is a valuable tool for creating presentations. One of the unintended consequences of creating such a tool is that the principles at play in a presentation work equally well for other visual media, including posters, leaflets, flyers and more. Individuals for a flare for graphic design without a budget for expensive tools like InDesign or Illustrator use PowerPoint, but find that printers ask for PDF files of their creations in order to be printed in the best quality. Free PDF Solutions have now created software to convert PowerPoint to PDF to overcome that obstacle.



The software can also be used to provide previews of presentations portably to curators, or to provide notes to students or attendees. PDF is a read-only format that protects the information and ensures it can be used for reference only, while at the same time preserving the quality of the original.



The PowerPoint to PDF software can be downloaded directly from Free PDF Solutions and is easy to install and to use. Individuals need only drag and drop their PowerPoint file and click convert, or select between a few helpful options for greater customisation. This software comes with a free unlimited license and is not a trial version.



A spokesperson for Free PDF Solutions explained, “PowerPoint is no longer used simply for creating slide shows. It is a valuable, basic tool for graphic designers who wish to create simple compositions such as posters, or university professors who wish to create notes and aide memoirs. In cases where the product is not a presentation, a PDF file is a superior format choice to PowerPoint, which isn’t available on non-Windows devices as standard and costs money to install. PDF is also valuable for emailing information without excessive file sizes.”



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions are software designers who produce free conversion tools. Their Free PowerPoint to PDF software allows users to quickly and easily convert PowerPoint files into PDF format for professional polish and greater portability, making this Windows format document compatible with a wider range of devices and protecting it from changes in display and composition across devices. For more information, please visit: http://freepdfsolutions.com/free-pdf-to-powerpoint.html