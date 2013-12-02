Free PDF Solutions Launches Free PDF Reader to Make Opening and Viewing Files Simple

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- PDF files are mainly used by individuals who wish to protect their information, and this unfortunately leads to a number of issues when PDF files are disseminated through the internet. Many users experience compatibility issues with PDF files and so seek ways to convert them into other formats. Free PDF Solutions has been offering software that does just that for years, but now they have created a PDF Viewer that solves the problem with the minimum of effort and processing resources, so users can simply click and open PDF files instantly.



The PDF Reader is free to download and comes with an unlimited usage license so users will never find themselves having to pay a premium to open more files. The software is compatible with every PDF version and so any PDF file can be opened and viewed simply by setting the reader as the default program to open PDFs.



The Free PDF Reader is available from the Free PDF Solutions website and is also syndicated by major resource repositories like CNET and SoftPedia. The software is designed to be streamlined and take up minimal processing resources. It is also compatible with every version of Windows so individuals can open the most modern files on old computers.



A spokesperson for Free PDF Solutions explained, “Our PDF file format converters are hugely popular with individuals who want to be able to edit such files as Word, Excel or other document types. The truth is, Adobe ask for a year payment subscriptions to do what we do for our users for free. The viewer is the simplest way of simply accessing and absorbing the information contained in a PDF file without having to undergo any formal process.”



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions understand the frustration when it comes to dealing with PDF files and the lack of quality software to view these files. Free PDF Solutions make conversion simple to a huge variety of different file types and thrive on doing so, priding themselves on providing absolutely free solutions with no adware or spyware. The company also ensures al its programs are simple to use for all users and include free email support. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepdfsolutions.com/