Free PDF Solutions Launches Free PDF to DOC Converter for Text Documents

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Many text files are published in PDF format, an Adobe codec that requires Acrobat Reader to open and view. PDF is however still largely a niche format as Apple users, Linux users and mobile device users do not have Adobe Acrobat as standard, and even Windows users are unable to edit text files sent to them in PDF format. A DOC format text file can be opened by Open Office, Windows Office and Apple word processors, as well as most mobile device document readers. Free PDF Solution has released software that allows users to convert PDF to DOC.



The advantages are numerous and immediate- individuals can convert e-books for easy reading on their phones, convert documentation for editing and collaboration, and make universal their own PDF files for clients or customers who may be struggling to open them.



It is a useful tool to have at hand and can be downloaded directly from the Free PDF Solutions website. The software comes with an unlimited license so individuals or businesses can use it to convert one document or a thousand, making information more universally available across platforms and operating systems.



A spokesperson for Free PDF Solutions explained, “The PDF to DOC converter is an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to liberate themselves from the annoyance and frustration of PDF compatibility issues, which can be a serious problem in particular for small businesses trying to get their message out there to the maximum number of people. Equally, individuals interested in making their PDF documents editable to others should consider using this free and easy tool, saving them having to transcribe the whole document manually into a DOC formatted document. This frees users from the limitations of PDF and by doing so, frees the information contained within PDF files.”



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions make conversion simple for all user types and thrive on doing so. With this PDF to doc software, users will be able to get all of the commonly sent PDF forms to be converted into documents at their convenience. Whether users are working in the business world or just want to convert good books and other PDF files, this software is perfect. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepdfsolutions.com/free-pdf-to-doc-converter.html