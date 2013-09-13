Free PDF Solutions Provides Print to PDF Software to Create Business Friendly Documents

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- PDF files is the preferred format among businesses when it comes to how information is presented, but many small businesses lack the facility to create PDF files. Instead, they use word documents, powerpoint files or other formats that are not standard practice, and look less professional to clients because of it. Free PDF Solutions have been designing simple software to solve such problems for years, and have now released a Print to PDF software that allows users to create a PDF from within their existing word processors.



The software is installed and recognised by the computer as a printer. When users come to print their file, they select the PDF printer and the information is transferred to it as if it were to print the pages. Instead, it uses the information to create a PDF file identical to the file being printed, and saves it as a PDF of the same name.



This allows users to send their information in a format universally respected by business for its read only options, ensuring that data presented is protected from plagiarism or theft. The software is quick and easy to download and allows users to print to PDF free, with an unlimited license and no trial version.



A spokesperson for Free PDF Solutions explained, “The software we have created is aimed primarily at business users, who have to be able to present their internal documentation and business to business sales documents in PDF format but may lack the resources and software suites to create PDFs from scratch. The PDF printer allows them to print both documents and image files as a PDF, making it safe and portable and avoids any formatting issues across different operating systems. All businesses should have this software at the ready, and because it’s free there’s no reason not to.”



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions make conversion applications that are intuitive to use. Their latest PDF software, allows users to print PDF files without any problems. The software is easy to install and to use, and makes PDF files easy to create through any of the other software that users typically own, including word processors and graphic design tools. For more information, please visit: http://freepdfsolutions.com/print-to-pdf.html