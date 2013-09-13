Free PDF Solutions Release Quick and Simple to Use PDF to HTML Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- HTML, or HyperText Markup Language, is one of the fundamental languages underwriting all websites and pages on the internet. It can be read by every major browser and interpreted to produce clear, precise and well presented information. PDF is an Adobe format for preserving written documents that requires Acrobat reader, a software many computers, especially Apple products, do not have as standard. Free PDF Solutions have released a Free PDF to HTML converter to help users create universally accessible files from this problematic format.



PDF files are usually large and size and of course require additional software to open. By choosing to convert PDF to HTML, the PDF can be displayed instead as a webpage, preserving all of the original content and formatting and at a fraction of the file size, making it easier to host large volumes of data online without asking users to download.



The software is freely downloadable from the Free PDF Solutions website and comes with a complimentary unlimited usage license, so individuals can translate whole libraries into HTML format and share them online for people to read and enjoy.



A spokesperson for Free PDF solutions explained, “PDF to HTML simply makes sense if you are ever interested in addressing the maximum readership online. Users browsing the web are some of the most fickle, and if information is not presented easily they will not go out of their way to get at it- they will simply pick another source, causing your website to lose traffic. By converting PDF to HTML users create a valuable online resource of previously encoded information that can then be open for use by all. Even better, individuals can create the look and feel of web pages using a word processor, save as PDF and then convert to HTML without ever having to learn coding languages.”



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions are experts at making conversion applications for PDF files. Their free PDF to HTML software will allow anyone to get all of the relevant information from a PDF and turn it into HTML format. This is incredibly helpful for people who want to take information or reports and publish them online. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepdfsolutions.com/