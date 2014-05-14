Free Pension Tracing Service Available to UK Residents

Fareham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Pension Tracing Service UK recently announced that UK residents can check whether or not they have unwittingly lost their pensions. A free service can then be availed so that these lost pensions can be traced and recovered. This service is part of a plan to bring much needed clarity to the UK pension situation. A free Pension Review after recovery of the lost pension is offered as well.



According to the latest studies, as much as 23% of all adults in the UK have lost track of at least one pension they hold. This has resulted in a proliferation of “black holes” in retirement funds. According to estimates, as many as 5 million British adults are not receiving their income on these lost pensions. This lost income may now total £3billion worth of unclaimed funds.



Many of these lost pensions were due to the confusion following the renaming of the SERPS pension in 2002. The SERPS pension became the State Second Pension, and many people are unsure as to whether they contracted out of the pension. A free Pension Review can evaluate the state of their pensions, and discover whether any pensions were lost.



About Pension Tracing Service UK

Pension Tracing Service UK is a trading style Beals Mortgage & Financial Services. It is an appointed representative of Intrinsic Financial Planning Ltd & Intrinsic Mortgage Planning Ltd. All its actions strictly comply with set guidelines which guarantee issuance of correct advice and recommendations. Beals specialize in financial advice, and with almost two decades of experience oversee a nationwide network of qualified financial advisers. It can be found online at http://pension-tracing-service-uk.co.uk/. All recommendations and advice contained in the website is targeted at UK consumers, and are subject to the UK regulatory regime.



Contact Details

Isaac Doyle

40 Prince Consort Road

KENNERLEIGH

EX17 0TR