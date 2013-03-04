Free Phoenix AZ Real Estate Search Connect Buyers with MLS Listings

Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Buyers looking for homes in the Phoenix area have a new tool in Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com, which uses the same MLS listing database realtors use. Over 35,000 Phoenix listings can be searched, and users can narrow the search by a number of criteria such as location within the Phoenix area, listing price, bedrooms, proximity to specific school districts and over thirty others.



Mounting evidence points toward the market in Phoenix lifting away from it's six year slump. New home building is up 71% over the previous year, available empty lots have shrunk to their lowest level in a decade, and Phoenix currently leads the entire US Market for home price increases according to S&P Chase Shiller. Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com was created to connect buyers with a direct and immediate picture of the Phoenix real estate market. This takes away the need for buyers to first contact a realtor. Their goal is to make finding the home, or a range of homes to choose from, an easy and comfortable experience.



Phoenix-AZ-RealEstate.com has all the same data as the MLS listing, including sales history so potential buyers, or market analysts, can review prices. The website can be found at http://phoenix-az-realestate.com.



