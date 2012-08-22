Free Photo Editing Service Now Available On the FreePhotoEditing.com Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Consumers who need a photo edited are encouraged to visit the FreePhotoEditing.com website. The website is staffed by Anil Nath who provides a free photo editing service in which any photo will receive a touchup, have red-eye removed or adjust the brightness and contrast levels, and apply general photo enhancement. This website offer 'Free' as well as 'Paid' services that can be accessed simply by submitting photos via a form on the website.



The service includes free photo retouching, photo restoration, beauty, colorization, skin and beauty retouch, change of photo background, and a person can be made to look thinner or younger. People who want to look taller, women who want to increase their breast size or whiten their teeth are also welcomed to submit their photos to Anil.



Almost anything can be accomplished with the free photo editing service so consumers can get really creative and challenge Anil Nath who is always looking for ways to improve online photo editing skills.



“I want to say thank you for doing such a great job on my Christmas photo. I was reluctant to send it out because I looked old and fat but I figured what did I have to lose since it was a free service. I don’t know how you did it but I look younger and slimmer. You are amazing and I’m going to tell all my friends about you! Keep up the good work.” A. Pierce, Houston, Texas



The service is perfect for senior citizens who want to appear younger in their photos or for people who want to appear sexier and slimmer. There are almost no limits as to what can be accomplished with a photograph. Vintage photos can be made clearer and pet photos with red-eye can be adjusted so the pet looks exactly like he or she does in real life.



About FreePhotoEditing

FreePhotoEditing.com is one of the best and oldest photo editing and retouching websites online. This service has been serving customers since 1998. The customer-list includes thousands of families and individuals from all professions and walks of life. The list also includes hundreds of satisfied photographers, models, celebrities, authors, websites, magazines and ad agencies from over 75 countries.