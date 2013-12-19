Free Photo Resizer Available at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Free Picture Solutions has introduced a new application called Free Photo Resizer for resizing pictures. This desktop application appears to be small in size but functions powerfully and quickly in altering the size of photos or images. Users can download this Photo Resizer app for free from the website Download.com powered by CNET. The tool uses minimum system resources and it is also considered memory friendly.



Apart from the feature of resizing, the Free Photo Resizer also carries out additional functions like image cropping, rotating, vertical/horizontal flipping, creating blur effect, sepia, embossing, gray scale and more. Users are required to set the height and width of an image that is input for resizing. The application will provide further information related to resizing photos. After resizing and editing, the new image can be easily saved on the PC without any issues.



The website says, “Some features of Free Photo Resizer are: Resize images very fast and easy; all popular image formats supported; batch resize to do the resize action for a series of images, some image editing tools like crop, flip and rotate are available.”



The Free Photo Resizer is available in the version 1.0 and file size 717.19 K. The operating system requirements include Windows 7/8, Windows 98, Windows 2000/2003, Windows Server 2008, Windows NT/XP/Me and Windows Vista. Full specifications and processes involved in the application can be obtained from the website Download.com.



Resizing photos with the Free Photo Resizer is simple, as it is designed to be user-friendly. The interface also carries innovative features to deliver the desired results to users. Both professionals as well as beginners in computer operations can run and operate the Free Photo Resizer application from Free Picture Solutions most effectively.



To get more information about the Free Photo Resizer, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Photo-Resizer/3000-2204_4-76038566.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions is a software development company engaged in the development of user-friendly, innovative and sophisticated applications to diverse customers. This company offers almost all software tools and applications to users for free.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com