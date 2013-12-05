Free Picture Solutions Creates EPS Viewer Giving Access to Niche Illustrator Files

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- EPS is a file designation for a kind of graphics file that uses vector-based images created in Adobe Illustrator. EPS stands for Encapsulated PostScript, and can contain text as well as graphics, making it a useful tool for designers, scientists and others. A bit map alternative to scalable vector graphics, it is a simpler form of display, but only when individuals have the software to view these files. Free Picture Solutions has created the EPS Viewer to solve that problem, as well as convert them into more universally viewable format types.



The free EPS viewer can be downloaded from the Free Picture Solutions website as well as CNET and other major software distributors. The software is free to download and quick to install, and is lightweight in design so as not to tax computing resources. The software allows users to view, zoom and convert images.



When converting images, users can define the kind of output format, the size and rotation of the images, and the software comes with a free unlimited license so users can convert any number of files without worrying about additional premium features and costs or other restrictions.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “The EPS file viewer is an easy solution to a common problem. Individuals creating graphics using vector tools want to be able to present their work in the best way possible, but most clients do not have Adobe Illustrator or any other means to view these kinds of files. EPS Viewer not only gives users the ability to view such files, but gives them the ability to convert them into widely used file formats like jpg, png and gif, and all free of charge.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions are freeware developers that regularly create and distribute new forms of image viewers, converters and important programs designed to make their users’ lives easier. After two years in the business, the company have received great feedback from users, and have achieved syndication from major software developers like CNET and SoftPedia. They continue to create new high quality solutions for both image and video needs. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/