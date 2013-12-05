Free Picture Solutions Develops Photo Booth Software to Get Fun Images from Webcams

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Photo booths are a fun and amusing activity for people out and about to engage in, making funny faces with their friends and adding effects that can create hilarity. However, these photo booths come at a price and in times of economic downturn are becoming ever more expensive to use, while people would rather spend time with their friends in their homes where entertainment is cheaper. Free Picture Solutions has produced a photo booth for Windows that allows users to turn their webcam into the camera and their PC into the booth.



The photo booth download is free to install and comes with an unlimited license, allowing users to create an unlimited number of new photos. The software automatically optimizes the camera settings then allows users to select one from twenty four different effects, including colorizations and manipulations that create amazing and fun finished images.



The Photo Booth is available from the Free Picture Solutions website and from major download centres. The graphical user interface provides a live preview of effects in the side bar and has a bottom bar that shows the images captured for easy and fast comparison. The software is lightweight, providing minimal stress on computational resources.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “The photo booth is a powerful free tool that is flexible and adaptable and gives users the ability to turn their webcam into a great and fun tool for creating images of themselves and their friends that can amuse and delight. A lightweight tool for applying visual effects, it promises to be an amusing diversion. With a live preview mode, individuals can prepare their shots with the effects actively overlaid so they know exactly how the finished photo will look.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions develops software to solve common problems by creating free and easy to use software aimed to solve issues of image format compatibility and use. In business developing software for two years they are now favourites of users and critics alike, and are regularly syndicated by CNET, SoftPedia and others. The company have also created a suite of video tools for use with webcams and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/