Free Picture Solutions Devises GIF to JPG Convertor to Create Stills from Animations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- GIFs are an animated image file that displays several frames in the form of a moving video without requiring any commands or hosting software, and are usually used to convey short incidents or stories of a humorous or novel nature. When hoping to share great moments within GIFs however, there is currently no way to save single frames in the way that individuals can get screen grabs from movies. That is now possible thanks to Free Picture Solutions, who has created new software that allows users to convert GIF to JPG, to capture still images from GIFs using their PC and this simple tool.



The software promises to be easy to use with an intuitive interface that requires little time to understand and use. Users simply select the GIF they wish to convert, the quality of the finished JPG and hit convert. This can be done for an unlimited number of images and thanks to GIF to JPG converter’s speed, is finished in seconds.



The software is so fast because it is light on the processor’s resources, so can easily be left running in the background to convert multiple files while individuals get on with other business. The lightweight compression of JPG also ensures that stills captured are easy to share online.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “Animated GIFs are a great way to amuse yourself when you’re online but there are outstanding moments within them that can’t be captured in isolation because the animation simply loops. This allows users to save a frame of a GIF as a still image to share, print or email to friends. The use of this converter makes all this possible and with no cost to the user. The software is free to use forever and no settings are hidden behind a premium price band. ”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions are software development specialists who regularly create new software to address needs of image format conversion and management. After two years in operation and hundreds of successful, highly rated software releases, the company have have now branched out into video and stills capture. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/