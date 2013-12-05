Free Picture Solutions Launches a CBR Reader to Read a New Kind of Digital Comics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Comic Books are a unique form of media, blending visual and literary storytelling by matching words and pictures, which themselves it is said tell a thousand words. They create rich universes which have been mined by Hollywood to create billions of dollars’ worth of blockbuster films. Comic books, like all media, have recently become available in a digital format known as CBR. This presents an amazing opportunity for individuals to access this media, but only if they have software capable of reading such files. Free Picture Solutions has created a CBR reader that opens up these worlds to new audiences.



The CBR File Reader can be downloaded directly from the Free Picture Solutions website as well as major freeware distributors like CNET and SoftPedia. The CBR Reader download can be installed in minutes and comes with a clean interface that is designed to be readily accessible to all.



The software comes with a complimentary unlimited license and no features are hidden behind a premium pricing structure, so users can open and read an unlimited collection of digital comic books. It also has numerous useful features including bookmarking to return to the last page read when the file was closed.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “CBR is a great way of getting high quality image files with low file sizes, and is perfect for comics owing to the way they are encoded and output for display. The Free Picture Solutions CBR reader is equally lightweight and easy to use, and allows individuals to access this unusual file format and get the best out of it, with intuitive controls and clear interfacing to make sure people can read their digital comics with ease.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions specializes in the development and distribution of free to use, simple software used to read and convert image formats. The company has been in operation for two years and have established an excellent reputation with users for their image software, which promises to be free and easy to use. They have since branched into video software, all of which is available from CNET, SoftPedia and other major freeware distributors. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/