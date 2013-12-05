Free Picture Solutions Launches Free Image Resizer to Optimize Pictures Quickly and Easily

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Imagery has become more important than perhaps any other form of media thanks to the democratizing effect of technology. Every phone now comes with a camera and cameras themselves are more common and accessible than ever. These cameras take photos of increasingly high quality, but the disadvantage of this is that they become increasingly unwieldy in size, which causes problems of portability when it comes to distributing the images. Free Picture Solutions hascreated a free Image Resizer to solve the disadvantages of this trend for users seeking to use their images more flexibly in documents, emails, websites and more.



The software not only allows users to resize images of all major formats, but can batch resize whole groups of images according to the same parameters. Equally, users can blur and sharpen, alpha correct, as well as rotate and resize their images, with free filters of sepia, grayscale and more included.



The Image Resizer is freely available to download and comes with an unlimited license, meaning users can resize an unlimited number of images without fear of hitting a premium limit. The software can be found on the Free Picture Solutions homepage as well as on major resource centers like CNET and SoftPedia.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “The image resizer is ideal for those who are just getting to grips with modern photography equipment which often creates images that are many megabytes in size. This is a serious issue when it comes to emailing images to friends, fitting them in documents or uploading them to Facebook, as the size slows down or may overwhelm email clients and such like. We provide a flexible solution to this problem that gives people control over the size and quality of their images without affecting the original files.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions aim to make peoples’ lives easier by creating free and easy to use software aimed to solve issues of image format compatibility and use. In business developing software for two years they are now favourites of users and critics alike, and are regularly syndicated by CNET, SoftPedia and others. The company have also created a suite of video tools for use with webcams and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/