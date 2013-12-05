Free Picture Solutions Launches JPG to GIF Image Converter Ideal for Web Design Use

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- JPG is often considered the go-to format for online images due to its relatively lightweight file sizes and automatic image compression. However, GIF offers several advantages over JPG in that it supports clearer images and transparent backgrounds, albeit with less richness of color. For those who wish to create lightweight icons and logos to be overlaid on backgrounds, as is common practice in web design, Free Picture Solutions has created a new software to allow users to convert JPG to GIF and get the best from their images within a design context.



The JPG to GIF converter is lightweight both in size and its use of processing resources. It is also free to download and install, and can be found on the Free Picture Solutions website as well as on major resource centres like CNET. The software comes with a complimentary unlimited usage license so users can convert as many images as they like.



The software has an incredibly simple and easy to use interface with easy to follow options and processes- simply select the JPG image from the folder and place them in an output folder of choice, and allows individuals to select colour depth, before creating the GIF and placing it in the destination folder.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “Unlike a JPG, a GIF is an indexed image, which limits it to 256 colors. Even though it can be animated, the key feature of a GIF is its sharpness of pixels relative JPG’s ‘clouding’ effects, and the support for transparent backgrounds. Because of these advantages many people wish to change JPG files into GIFs for use in web design applications, and they can now do so for free using our JPG to GIF freeware.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions is a business created by software developers with a passion for creating free to download, easy to use image editing applications. After two years creating functional and easy to use freeware, their work is now regularly found on major recommended resource centres and is highly rated by users. They continue to regularly create and launch new products to address new needs flagged by users. For more information, please visit: http://freepicturesolutions.com/