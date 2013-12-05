Free Picture Solutions Offers Free Collage Tool to Create Tableaus of Treasured Memories

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Collages are a great way of creating the image equivalent of a montage, selecting images that create an atmosphere or narrative that is evocative to viewers. During the holiday season collages are of particular value, enabling individuals to create a sense of community, family and unity that helps create the holiday spirit. However, to create a collage in the digital age is more difficult than it was to use physical images and a pin-board. Free Picture Solutions has created a digital collage maker to help individuals create collages from their digital image collections.



The photo collage maker is available from the Free Picture Solutions homepage as well as major resource centres like CNET, and comes with a free unlimited license, allowing users to create as many collages as they wish without fear of features being hidden behind a premium price band.



Downloaded and installed in minutes, the collage maker is replete with a full feature set including positioning and stacking of photos, selection of border options, image effects like sepia, monochrome and tint, and dynamic image resizing. The software even has advanced image grading options such as contrast, saturation and brightness to ensure all images feel cogent together.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “The collage maker is an idea tool to create free Christmas greetings and gifts by using the software to put together pictures of families, friends, outings and occasions from the year, and is a great way to create an event image for New Year to celebrate the highlights of the year gone by. This is a perfect tool for the holiday season and we have released it just in time for users to get the most out of its flexible features. Best of all, it is free for use to all.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions are software and freeware development specialists who regularly release simple software used to read and convert image formats, as well as manipulate them in novel ways. After two years developing image solutions they have established an excellent reputation with users and critics, who have rated their offerings highly. All their software is available from CNET, SoftPedia and other major freeware distributors. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/