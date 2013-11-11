Free Picture Solutions Offers Quality Image Resizer Free of Cost

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- USA - Free Picture Solutions offers free Image Resizer to artists as well as other individuals. The Photo Resizer is equipped with unique and advanced features to fulfill the requirements and needs of diverse customers worldwide. Users can conveniently resize images in an easy manner, with the help of Free Image Resizer application. The images can be changed on the basis of height and width by centimeter, millimeter, pixel or any other unit.



Some of the features of the free Image resizer include Flip Horizontally/Vertically, Rotate, Crop and Adjust Image. Apart from that, filters like Sepia, Gray scale, Emboss, Blur, Alpha and others are also available. Users are not required to perform boring actions repeatedly as the Image Resizer facilitates resizing of series of images with just one click itself.



The website says, “This application is a great choice for anyone who wants a light-weight and fast image editor with less amount of RAM used.”



Image Resizer is made available to consumers via the website Download.com free of cost. Downloaders can organize as well as resize almost all photos, images or pictures on their computers by using the free Image Resizer. This application will be compatible with operating systems like Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8, Windows 2000/2003, Windows 98 and Windows Me.



A CNET secured downloading option is available at Download.com. In addition, some carefully analyzed and screened software complying with the policies of CNET Download.com can be downloaded with special offers. Users will get the free Image Resizer at a file size of 429.33 K in the version 1.0. Details of other specifications and features can be collected from the official website of Free Picture Solutions or Download.com.



To get more information about Free Image resizer, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Image-Resizer/3000-12511_4-76014370.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions is an online platform that provides a number of user-friendly applications and tools. Users can choose from a different range of software that meet various requirements from a wide spectrum of fields.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com