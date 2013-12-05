Free Picture Solutions Offers the Ultimate Picture Viewer for All Image Formats

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The digital revolution has created a huge number of different file types to house the different forms of media, from text to images to videos. For images alone there are so many formats that no one can guarantee to be able to read them all using the default image viewers on their computers, as specialist software creates specialist formats and buying this software just to view files proves unreasonably expensive. Free Picture Solutions has created a universal picture viewer that can open all file types to solve this issue once and for all.



The pic viewer can be downloaded straight from the Free Picture Solutions website but is found by the majority of users on CNET, SoftPedia and other major software centers. The picture viewer comes with a free unlimited license and so can be set as the default viewer to open an unlimited number of images.



The viewer also comes with a gallery view and single image view, so that individuals can see a collection of images at once or focus on a single one. The program comes with zoom features, and a customisable slide show feature with customizable options on timing and automation.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “With so many file types, individuals can end up having to download a huge variety of image viewers to try and cope with all of them. We have instead created a photo viewer that performs exactly like the default image viewers of Microsoft operating systems but with greater control and a greater variety of accepted image codecs. This solves many image viewing issues in a single download, and is small enough not to impact a computer’s performance at all. Best of all, the software is free forever.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions develop free and easy to use software designed to make people’s lives easier by offering easy solutions to common problems with image format compatibility. Two years after launching their first product the company continue to develop new and innovative programs as well as launching a suite of programs and tools for video. All the company’s software receives regular syndication from major software developers like CNET and SoftPedia. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/