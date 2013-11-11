Free Picture Solution's Photo Booth Application Is Now Available at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Free Picture Solutions has come up with another entertaining application named Photo Booth. This tool enables users to apply visual effects to various captured images on a webcam. Free Photo Booth’s functions appear to be more effective at a high speed. Free Picture Solutions has developed the Photo Booth application in such a way that it uses only 70 MB RAM or less.



The application is light weight and no specific settings or complex formalities are demanded. While starting the application, users need to select the camera, and the right side of photo booth windows shows the details of visual effects. The bottom of the screen has a panel which carries captured images and displays a thumbnail. Users can add visual effects to their PC cameras effectively, easily and efficiently with Free Photo Booth.



The website says, “The only thing that you change as a setting parameter is the output folder and there are no more settings so this makes using the app very easy.”



Complete details, features and specifications regarding this unique entertainment application are made available to consumers through the website Download.com. The operating system requirements for running Free Photo Booth include Windows 7, Windows Me, Windows 2003, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows NT and Windows XP.



Numerous people have already downloaded this application from the Download.com website. The reviews, comments and views of customers can be also collected by new visitors to get an idea about the utility of Free Photo Booth . Users can now apply the desired visual effects to their captured images and can create amazing results with the help of this application.



To get more information about Free Photo Booth, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Photo-Booth/3000-2204_4-76014368.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions enhances the creativity of people by providing different types of applications and tools. Many of the software programs and services offered by this company have brought wonderful changes to the life of designers as well as artists.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com