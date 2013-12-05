Free Picture Solutions Releases Webcam Recorder for Budding New Media Producers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In the 21st century video content has been democratized as never before. Evolving from a niche amusement in silent film to the Hollywood blockbuster, digital technology has now created an amazing opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to not only create their own video content, but distribute it to worldwide audiences. This has been used by individuals to share their passions and special interests with others who share them, but the disadvantage is that many people are excluded from the conversation by the lack of technology. For them, Free Picture Solutions has created a webcam recorder to use the tools for live video conversations to record video too.



The software can be downloaded direct from the Free Picture Solutions website, or from major resource repositories like CNET and SoftPedia. The software is quick to install and easy to operate, using an intuitive user interface familiar to anyone, with a webcam capture button, still capture button and options for where to store the recordings.



The software allows individuals to record webcam an unlimited number of times, and one hundred percent of the features are free. The recordings can then be used to upload to YouTube, send to friends or put on DVD.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “We have created this software to enable individuals to record video and audio from a webcam and by doing so create their own content for upload to YouTube, Vine and other similar outlets. This provides an ideal opportunity for budding vloggers to begin producing videos using webcams that are built into laptops or cheaply available, saving people the expense of investing in expensive audio visual equipment. This presents the opportunity for people of all ages to start creating their own video content absolutely free, including video testimonials, vlogs, birthday messages and even video wills.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions are software developers specializing in creating free to use, simple software to convert image formats easily and quickly. The company has been established for over two years and has created an excellent reputation with users for their image software. They have now branched out into video capture software. For more information, please visit: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com/