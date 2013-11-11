Free Picture Viewer...An Effective Application to View Images

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- A number of image viewers are available nowadays on the Internet that claim to deliver unique and effective solutions to consumers. Free Picture Solutions has introduced a resourceful application named Picture Viewer to help users view their pictures easily. This innovative photo viewer is made available to individuals free of cost through the website Download.com.



Downloaders will get to utilize two different views like Single Image View and Explorer View from Free Picture Viewer. Users can easily click on a particular view option and can change to the second option conveniently without any hassle. This image viewer is light and simple like Microsoft Window’s picture viewer. The in-built picture viewer of Windows carries the feature of slide show function but the free Picture Viewer allows the viewer to control the transition time, type and even the duration of play.



The website says, “The main features of Free Picture Viewer are: Open pictures with different file formats, very simple and easy to use, zoom in and zoom out functions for changing picture size, slide show with customizable settings and much more.”



People can download CNET secured Picture Viewer file from the Download.com website with file size 3.35 MB and version 1.0. This application runs smoothly on operating systems like Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7.



Complete details, specifications and features are made available to visitors via the website Download.com. The major advantage of this application is that it saves customers time as well as money by providing the desired results at ease and without any cost.



To get more information about Free Picture Viewer, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Picture-Viewer/3000-2204_4-76014369.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions offers a number of free solutions, software and tools to people from across the globe. Some of the applications include Free GIF Maker, Free Picture Resizer, Free MEME Maker, Free Webcam Recorder, Free Image Converter, and Free Picture Viewer, which support various work and personal requirements.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepicturesolutions.com