Leading App Company Launches Innovative Free Prescription Drug Card Mobile App for Consumers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Atlas Apps, Inc. a leading mobile application design and development company based in Denver, Colorado, announced today it is launching a new prescription drug card app that will allow consumers to save up to 75% on brand name and generic prescriptions. The app, called Rx Saver, is free and is accepted at nationwide networks of over 62,000 pharmacies including independent and major chain locations across the U.S. Rx Saver, developed by Atlas Apps is available now for all Android and Apple devices.



The savings provided through Rx Saver vary based on the medication and pharmacy but will average anywhere from 36% to 75% off prescription medications (based on 2012 national savings data). The Rx Saver app can be used for prescription drug discounts at local pharmacies and online as well.



John Butler, CEO and Founder of Atlas Apps, Inc. said, “Our new Rx Saver app is a great way for the uninsured consumer to save a great deal of money. With healthcare costs continuing to skyrocket across the country, we believe people need a program like ours which is absolutely free to use and at the same time gives deep discounts of up to 75% with unparalleled access to pharmacies coast to coast.”



Butler also noted that his company is working on a customized version of Rx Saver for the Hispanic market called Discuento Farmaceutico. He said it will offer the same type of discounts and nationwide access. Atlas Apps expects to launch it shortly.



For more questions about the Prescription Saver card apps, contact 1-855.270.0700 or visit their website at http://www.myatlasapps.com.



About Atlas Apps, Inc.

Atlas Apps, Inc. (http://www.MyAtlasApps.com) is a leading mobile application design and development company based in Denver, Colorado. Atlas Apps is committed to provide the best applications to their clients through excellence in products, services, and the advancements in mobile technology. The company specializes in iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. Atlas Apps works with both small and large companies to fulfill their needs when it comes to innovative, highly user friendly mobile applications. Atlas Apps boasts a client roster that is quite diverse from Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes to Grammy Award winning singer/songwriters.