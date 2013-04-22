PressDot.net Reaches Distribution Agreement with NewsTex

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Online news service PressDot.net is excited to announce an agreement with Content Syndication, Aggregation, and Curation company NewsTex.com.



As part of the agreement, PressDot.net agrees to supply high quality news content for syndication. Newstex licenses full text RSS feeds from high quality websites, blogs, online magazine, Twitter profiles, Facebook Pages, online video, and more. They standardize the format of the content and apply categorization tags(topics, industries, ticker symbols, etc.) in the background. The content, including a link back to the original publisher's homepage, is delivered, alongside other respected publishers' content, to leading content distributors (see "Who sees my content? below for details). Newstex doesn't provide your content to distributors to republish it across the open Web. Newstex only licenses your content to closed, password-protected, subscription-based information databases and mobile apps such as university, corporate, legal, and government libraries. Newstex syndication allows web publishers to license their content through multiple platforms to diverse audience who would be unlikely to find it otherwise.



With the latest agreement, PressDot members can expect to see their news syndicated through leading offline distributors such as LexisNexis, Amazon Kindle, CEDROM-SNi, Cengage Gale, Copyright Clearance Center, CQ Roll Call, Emerging Markets, Postmedia Network, ProQuest, QuoteMedia, and Thomson Reuters Westlaw. The news is viewed through offline and mobile systems at law firms, government institutions, research libraries, and so on. People who need quick and reliable access to content from credible sources in order to do their jobs are the audience when your content is licensed for syndication through Newstex.



In a drive to get included into Google News, PressDot.net is currently focusing only on fresh, unique news content.



About NewsText

Newstex was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing real-time news and commentary, collected from the world’s best authoritative sources, to customers who need reliable information but don’t have time to search for it.



Today, Newstex offers aggregated news and full-text feeds from thousands of media sites, online magazines, premium blogs, Twitter profiles, Facebook Pages, and video content from editorially-selected, authoritative news, corporate, and independent publishers.



About PressDot.net

Pressdot.net one of worlds leading free press release site and press distribution service, create a buzz about your business with a press release , submit a press release and allow us to spread the word across the globe.



Pressdot.net services is a must to create a buzz about your business across the world through our Business PR Services. Business wire provides easy solution for your business press release