GoogleNewsSubmit Introduces a Free Press Release Template for their Clients

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading provider of press release distribution services, is pleased to announce the availability of a free press release template, immediately available for download. In an effort to help customers save money by writing their own press releases, the press release template is immediately available.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "I certainly understand times are still difficult for many business owners. In an effort to help our clients save money on marketing, we are encouraging our clients, and potential clients to take advantage of the free press release template."



Although the new press release template is available, business owners that still would like have a press release created, the service is still available and unchanged by the offer. For more information on Press Release distribution, GoogleNewsSubmit.com is the premier destination.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.