Free Press Release Website PressDot.net Upgrades Servers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Free press release website PressDot.net is excited to announce the recent upgrading of their web servers. As a result of their recent acquisition with GoogleNewsSubmit.com, the first order of business was to upgrade the speed and stability of the web servers. Effective immediately, PressDot.net is pleased to announce the switching to more reliable, as well as quicker servers to better serve their free press release clients.



PressDot.net understands that when it comes to news, speed means the world. When a someone clicks a headline to view news, it only takes a moment for that visitor to lose interest and move on to a new source for information. As part of the transition, PressDot.net expects to enhance the bounce rate significantly for their clients and free press releases.



Going forward, PressDot.net is expected to announce even further enhancements, distribution agreements and more. Over the past 2 days alone, PressDot.net has gained nearly 20% more clients and expects the growth rate to continue as they race to Google news approval.



About PressDot.net

Pressdot.net, a subsidiary of GoogleNewsSubmit.com is one of worlds leading free press release site and press distribution service, create a buzz about your business with a press release , submit a press release and allow us to spread the word across the globe. Pressdot.net services is a must to create a buzz about your business across the world through our Business PR Services. Business wire provides easy solution for your business press release. PressDot.net is one of the prominent press release distribution service and tech updates from corporates & business groups.



PressDot.net aims to helping small, medium or large sized enterprises to optimize their online marketing strategies. Other than publishing the press releasing on PressDot.net we focus on distributing the press releases to best social networking sites, to blogs & other websites to maximize the follow of our news distributions. Along with publishing PRs, PressDot.net aims to provide contents & news to other websites & news channels.