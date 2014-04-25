Free Price Compare Launches Breakthrough Business Energy Comparison Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Free Price Compare, the leading UK based comparison service providing cost effective solutions for the home and commercial market, today announced the launch of its newest comparison tool, which provides comparison rates from 100’s of business energy suppliers.



It is a FREE, INDEPENDENT and IMPARTIAL service to help business owners find the cheapest business energy tariffs. Typically business owners save between 40-50% off their Utility bills, and on certain occasions as much as 90% off their renewal quotes.



The founder and director of FreePricecompare.com have managed to put together a team of experts who have more than 10 years of industry knowledge and experience. The team of specialists are highly focused on providing a first class service to help their clients compare and switch their business electricity and/or gas contracts.



“Free Price Compare’s new comparison tool is not only comprehensive, but extremely versatile,” says Shailesh Ramani Managing Director at Free Price Compare. “We believe in a 100% free, independent, and impartial service and in facilitating ease of use for business owners seeking the best individual and bundled-service prices to fit their business requirements.



Our experts are frequently reviewing the prices and products available in the whole business Electricity and Gas Market. We also have access to distinctive business energy rates that are not offered elsewhere.”



“The new comparison service can be utilised on the Free Price Compare website



About Free Price Compare

Free Price Compare.com is a UK based comparison service providing cost effective solutions for the home and commercial market. The service is completely free, independent, and impartial and is committed to finding you a cheaper price. At FreePriceCompare.com you can compare a variety of products and services, including electricity, gas, hotels, flights, holidays, mobile contracts, credit cards, loans, insurance, broadband deals, TV packages and other house hold services (Online insurance comparison service is powered by Seopa Ltd.). We also provide a comparison service for SME’s & Corporate businesses including business electricity, business gas and business telephone & broadband packages. More information at: http://freepricecompare.com/business-energy/ or dial 0203 4757 476.



Media Contact:

Shailesh Ramani

0203 4757 476

pr@freepricecompare.com

Free Price Compare

London, UK

http://freepricecompare.com