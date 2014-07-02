Free Price Compare Launches Holiday Discount Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The UK based price comparison website, Free Price Compare, has launched a discount travel service which allows the public to search and compare holiday deals. The website has partnered with major travel sites to offer vacation specials to popular holiday destinations.



“We teamed up with experts in the industry to bring the best holiday deals to UK residents,” said managing director Shailesh Ramani. “Free Price Compare is the best place for great offers on last minute holidays that are not available elsewhere.”



Using the one stop holiday comparison service at Free Price Compare, UK residents can search for holiday deals to any destination, and choose from the latest discount offers from popular travel sights such as Expedia, Thomas Cook, eBookers.com and others.



From high end all-inclusive accommodations to cheap holidays, users are able to tailor search results to match their vacation budget and travel preferences. Once a decision is made, the user can immediately book the holiday deal, including flights and hotels.



“With this one stop price comparison website, we’ve removed the hassle of searching for holiday deals, allowing users to customize their holiday and get a great price,” said Ramani.



The site also shares tips on travel to exotic holiday spots around the world, including South Africa, Ghana, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.



Holidays deals can be found at http://freepricecompare.com/holidays/.



