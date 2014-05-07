Free Price Compare Makes Car Insurance a Snap

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Free Price Compare, a UK based price comparison service for the home and commercial market, today announced its new car insurance search tool. The car insurance tool provides free and impartial car insurance quotes for drivers seeking the best comprehensive rates presented in a clear, user-friendly interface, making online comparison shopping a snap.



“Free Price Compare’s car insurance comparison tool is brilliant at finding top insurance deals fast,” says Shailesh Ramani, Managing Director at Free Price Compare. “We believe in a 100% free, independent, and impartial service and in facilitating ease of use for consumers seeking the best prices at unbeatable convenience.”



The unique price comparison engine reviews hundreds of car insurance deals in seconds. User’s simply need to input the relevant information into the specialised search tool, which than finds the most competitive rates for every type of car and driver. An initial sample search found that an average driver can save up to £442.74.



The new service is available on the Free Price Compare website at:



http://freepricecompare.com/car-insurance.



About Free Price Compare

Free Price Compare.com is a UK based comparison service providing cost effective solutions for the home and commercial market. The service is completely free, independent, and impartial and is committed to finding you a cheaper price. At FreePriceCompare.com you can compare a variety of products and services, including electricity, gas, hotels, flights, holidays, mobile contracts, credit cards, loans, insurance, broadband deals, TV packages and other house hold services (Online insurance comparison service is powered by Seopa Ltd.). We also provide a comparison service for SME’s & Corporate businesses including business electricity, business gas and business telephone & broadband packages. More information at: http://freepricecompare.com or dial 0800 977 5741.



Media Contact:

Shailesh Ramani

0203 4757 476

pr@freepricecompare.com

http://www.freepricecompare.com

London, UK