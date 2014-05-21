Free Price Compare's Affiliate Program Benefits Both Tenants and Agents

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Free Price Compare, a UK based price comparison service for the home and commercial market, announced today a new affiliate program for letting agents. The innovative program creates a synergistic relationship as the agent is offered an introduction fee for obtaining a better price level for a tenant.



“It's a very easy and effective win-win situation,” says Shailesh Ramani, Managing Director at Free Price Compare. “Tenants get a better and cheaper service, whilst the letting agent earns an affiliate commission for the customer introduction.”



Once a letting agent signs up, they receive a unique website URL which can be promoted via emails or online marketing. In addition, the agent can promote household utilities and help tenants to save money by changing their energy supplier, broadband provider and other utilities.



As part of the affiliate service, Free Price Compare also handles the change of tenancy communications with local councils, water suppliers, and gas and electricity providers, allowing letting agents to deliver a hassle free service all tenants.



“To all letting agent; At Free Price Compare, we are confident that we can assist and even improve your current customer experience,” added [Name, title from above]. “By joining our free affiliate programme, you will benefit by relying on our seamless service.”



The new affiliate service is available on the Free Price Compare website at:

http://freepricecompare.com/affiliate-register.



About Free Price Compare

Free Price Compare.com is a UK based comparison service providing cost effective solutions for the home and commercial market. The service is completely free, independent, and impartial and is committed to finding you a cheaper price. At FreePriceCompare.com you can compare a variety of products and services, including electricity, gas, hotels, flights, holidays, mobile contracts, credit cards, loans, insurance, broadband deals, TV packages and other house hold services (Online insurance comparison service is powered by Seopa Ltd.). We also provide a comparison service for SME’s & Corporate businesses including business electricity, business gas and business telephone & broadband packages. More information at: http://freepricecompare.com or dial 0800 977 5741.



Media Contact:

Shailesh Ramani

0203 4757 476

pr@freepricecompare.com