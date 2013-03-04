Free Promotion Tools for Writers Offered by Amazon Book Clubs

San Bernardino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Amazon Book Clubs is now a social media. Interested folks may Sign up and Create their own Social Media Profile with Amazon Book Clubs for free. Join the growing community of writers, readers, bloggers, and many other book professionals at the only social media network developed just for book subjects.



Here are some of the great features that come with your Profile.



1) The ability to Chat with any members currently online in the entire network.

2) The ability to Create your own Group and invite friends to be among your group.

3) The ability to post your upcoming Event for the entire network.

4) The ability to Like and Share other members' posts / videos / photos etc

5) The ability to add other members as friends, and write on their Page.

6) The ability to Write your Blog for the entire network to read.

7) The ability to customize your profile page to your liking.

8) The ability to post your updates directly to twitter, facebook, myspace, linkedin, flickr, stumbleupon etc without leaving your page.

9) The ability to get 'Alerted' from other members and send messages from your Inbox.

10) The ability to search for interesting Groups and members in our collected database.

11) Best of all, your profile page will be SEO friendly; meaning that it will be readily available on Google, Bing, and many search engines.



By signing into AmazonBookClubs.com, you'll be able to sign in your kindle device / app and receive the most interesting e-books releases - according to your taste - straight to the portable device. You can go ahead and announce yourself and your book(s) on the site. Readers can go ahead and leave public reviews and recommendations. Browse through rich contents and get to know all the connected people in the ABC network at Amazon Book Clubs.



The opportunities are endless at ABC: For example, a teacher (book professionals) can collaboration with his or her students/fans (aspiring writers / readers) from a 'private group', and Book store owners can announce their special Events (book-signing etc) to the entire network, and invite the registered locals (RSVP) within the Amazon Book Clubs collected profiles.



Want to meet new people in the network? Just ask, or invite your own friends from other accounts to join your circle.



The mission at ABC is to unite and globalize all book lovers known to amazon.com, and worldwide.



About Amazon Book Clubs

We are a group of book lovers and promoters whose goal is to promote literacy to the world. If you are an author we invite you to post your books for free on our sites, and for readers to make their book recommendations for our internet visitors.



