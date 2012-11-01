Free Real Estate Legal Forms to Further Reduce the Cost of Selling Your Home

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Nawel K Seth, the principal Broker of Record at Trail Blazers Realty rightfully said that buying and Selling a home is one of the biggest financial decision in one’s life and the cost associated with home selling are also among the highest that an average person would pay for hired services.



It is worth mentioning that Nawel Seth is among those pioneers whose efforts helped open up the MLS system to general public allowing more MLS selling options to consumers. Now home sellers have a choice, they can buy unbundled services to save money; they don’t have to pay for those service s they don’t need or they won’t use. Nawel currently offers Flat Fee MLS and a full range of MLS unbundled services from his highly popular site www.FlatFeeCanada.com



With the advent of internet and the availability of information with ease Nawel said, “many sellers are actively participating in the sale process while others are being more adventurous and are trying to do it themselves”. Even when you find a buyer , the seller would need legal forms to draw up the agreement of purchase and sale and other terms must be completed to have a binding sale agreement.”



Real Estate Legal Forms are available from many outlets and websites for cost ranging up to 100 dollars. “ To help the consumer and reduce their costs further, Nawel is now offering Real Estate Legal Forms that can be used for the sale of a house or a condominium absolutely free of any cost. These forms can be down loaded in pdf format, by visiting website link http://www.flatfeecanada.com/Real Estate Forms.html . The site offers 27 most popular Real Estate forms ( drafted by Real Estate Lawyers acting for the Toronto Real Estate Board), such as forms for agreement of purchase and sale, amendment and waiver forms; notice of fulfillment of condition form, Notice to remove the condition form etc. etc.. There are also FINTRAC forms on the site, which are now required by the Federal government to stop money laundering . Many forms are explained in plain English to help consume understand the terminology.



These forms should be used by those who are very familiar with the sale process and the legal terms, Nawel cautions that these forms cannot replace legal advice and if in doubt , the seller should consult his lawyer. “ Understanding what you are signing is essential for a successful transaction” Nawel Said.



