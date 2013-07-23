Free, Safe and Secure Game Trading That Is Fast, Fun and Limitless

Mount Kisco, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- A reliable and safe game trading platform allows various ways of game trading like only with friends, for points, or game-for-game basis. Their members have no obligation and no cost for limitless periods of gaming.



These platforms make trading of video games fast, easy and fun. They connect gamers of all types with each other so members can trade games, save money and play more. The freedom to trade games the way the members want is an additional advantage.



There are many ways to trade games at one of the various reputed gamestop. Games can be traded for points, a user gains points to get a game. Games can be traded for other games and a circle of friends can trade amongst themselves the way they choose.



Most of these platforms have an age requirement. A member must be 18 years of but those younger can have a parent/guardian sign up for them. When a user sets up a free account they are offered immediate access to the entire community, the friends’ network, the forums, the ratings and reviews and all additional features.



A platform which keeps all the information provided by the users to remain secure and private must be chosen. They also ensure that all games are shipped properly and are received in a timely manner. The trading activity on these reliable sites is constantly monitored to ensure that their guarantee policy is met and no users misuse the trading system. These safe havens offer the best buy game trading.



About Leap Trade

Leap Trade is a trading community created by the individual contributions .Leap Trade provides access to a large gaming community - the friends’ network, the forums, the ratings and review section, and additional features. It is the ultimate game trading website where games can be traded for all systems – Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PC, and more for free with a total trade protection guaranteed. Leap Trade aims to provide the best game trading experience on the Web.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

LeapTrade LLC

487 E Main St. Suite 119

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Email: info@LeapTrade.com

Contact number - 914 406 0977

Website: http://www.leaptrade.com/