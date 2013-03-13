Free Self-Defense Seminar for Women on March 19th

Wheat Ridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- According to Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc., self-defense connects one’s overall physical health with financial health and well-being. This is precisely the goal of Golden Wealth Solutions, for which they have organized “High Heels and Brown Bags” events for women in 2013 until the end of the year.



According to Marketing Directory Belinda Meadows, “Not only are we interested in teaching women to protect themselves against unexpected occurrences financially, we are also interested in teaching women to protect themselves physically. Unexpected occurrences financially could mean loss of income (disability) or unexpected illness (Extended care).”



The self-defense instructor states, “We will be learning some self-defense techniques geared for women's self-defense in this class, and will be practicing them on each other. The ladies will not be actually hitting one another, but rather going for a target. This will all be done in a safe and supervised atmosphere. I will also be giving a few pointers on awareness and readiness.”



Vice President and CFO Pamela Herman says, “We believe in creating comprehensive wealth strategies to live life on purpose,” implying their goal of educating people and helping them realize the opportunities and potential profits after evaluating their financial situation. The company helps people in anticipating their financial status with information in the form of calculators, market indicators and news articles.



With more women struggling to lead a better life against all odds, Golden Wealth Solutions has decided to create the free Self Defense seminar for the High Heels and Brown Bags campaign on March 19th from 5 – 6pm. Women are encouraged to bring their own dinner and make the event meaningful for their own personal situations. The address for the event is Golden Wealth Solutions, 4891 Independence St., Suite 250, Wheat Ridge CO 80333. There are limited seats and you can to reserve them by calling (303) 463-6800 x– 223 or e-mailing Belinda.gws@adviserfocus.com.



The event will focus on providing basic self-defense tools as a means of empowering women physically, emotionally, psychologically and financially. Women will be able to learn a few tips on maximizing their overall potential and living life holistically. Additionally, later Golden Wealth Solutions intends to host a range of other classes in the coming months including College and Education planning, Leaving a Legacy for Loved Ones and Estate Planning to mention a few.



For more information, one may visit http://goldenwealthsolutions.com



About Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Golden Wealth Solutions is a firm that aims to provide people concerned with their financial situation, an action plan which will effectively help them reach their financial goals. Getting an idea of the basic concepts of investment, insurance and retirement will help people achieve easy access to market performance data and lead a better life once they have decided to retire.



Media Contact



Michael Herman, ChFC

Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc

4891 Independence St., Ste 260

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Phone: (303) 456-1913

Email: mike.gws@adviserfocus.com

Web: http://www.goldenwealthsolutions.com/